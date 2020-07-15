This You? Wild N’ Out Possibly Being Canceled Has Twitter Re-DRAGGING B. Simone For Those “9 To 5” Comments

It’s been about five weeks since B. Simone set the internet on fire with her comments about not being able to be with a man who had a nine-to-five.

“He can’t have a 9-5….He can be a hustling entrepreneur…He can’t be like clocking in and clocking out. No. I think entrepreneurs should date entrepreneurs…you’re not going to understand my lifestyle. You’re not going to understand why I’m up at 3 a.m. He has to be an entrepreneur…or moving into that direction.”

She followed up with posts that said:

“It has nothing to do with the money it has EVERYTHING to do with the lifestyle. Entrepreneurs understand each other.I need you to understand why I’m up at 3 a.m. checking emails. Why I’m always on social media. Why I’m never off or clocked out. I need a man to understand and support that!”

The internet destroyed her for those comments. In the weeks since, B. Simone’s career has been topsy turvy to say the least. She released a book that was full of plagiarized work and shortcuts. Now with the news that Nick Cannon has been dropped from ViacomCBS and possibly Wild N’ Out going with him, the internet is quick to remind Simone of her previous comments.

B. Simone on Career Builder at 1 AM since her book & ‘Wild N Out’ are canceled: pic.twitter.com/yDmddJp2Mq — Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) July 15, 2020

