The Tonight Show: Stacey Abrams Breaks Down How To Dismantle Voter Suppression [Video]

While everyone likes to talk about how important it is to vote in the upcoming Presidential election, a lot of folks conveniently leave out the fact that voting is made harder–or even impossible–for certain groups of people around the country. Stacey Abrams knows all about voter suppression, as does the entire state of Georgia and a lot of other Southern states–so she (virtually) stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week to talk about it.

During her time on the show, Stacey Abrams talks about her book Our Time Is Now, how to dismantle systems of voter suppression, and possibly being on Joe Biden’s vice president short list. Since losing the Georgia governor’s race back in 2018–which many believe (with good reason) was due to racially-motivated voter suppression throughout Georgia–Abrams has launched Fair Fight: a voting rights campaign that’s active in 18 battleground states ahead of this year’s presidential election.

Check out the interview down below to hear Stacey Abrams talk about the upcoming presidential election and how important it is, her thoughts on being in the running for vice president, and what we can do to help dismantle voter supression.