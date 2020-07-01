Samantha Bee Launches #MailedIt Campaign To Save The USPS
Save The USPS: Guess What Stacey Abrams, Khloe Kardashian And Soledad O’Brien Have In Common?
Today, on National Postal Worker Day, Samantha Bee, host of TBS’ Emmy Award-winning Full Frontal launched the #MailedIt campaign, which is a social movement to save the United States Postal Service (USPS) and it’s currently trending #1 on Twitter!
Key voices in culture including Stacey Abrams, Soledad O’Brien, April Reign, Phoebe Robinson, Jane Fonda, Gloria Steinem, Khloe Kardashian, Bette Midler, Jessica Pimentel, Tony Goldwyn, Joy Behar and more have already Tweeted Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) and asked him to bail out the post office, which is in danger of closing in October if they don’t receive government funding. If this happens, this will severely affect the upcoming 2020 presidential election due to the impact it will have on the delivery of mail-in ballots.
For every Tweet sent, using the hashtag #MailedIt, Full Frontal will purchase a stamp in support of the USPS (up to 100K stamps) in hopes of saving the American institution from closing.
Check out messages from some of our favorites below
Show your support for the USPS by using the hashtag #MailedIt and tweeting President Trump (@realDonaldTrump) and Secretary Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1).
