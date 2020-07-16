Get Well Soon: Shereé Whitfield Reveals She Tested Positive For COVID-19

An RHOA O.G. is issuing a warning to fans concerning COVID-19.

Shereé Whitfield, 49, told her 978,000 followers that she’s tested positive for coronavirus. She made the announcement on Instagram Wednesday (July 15) in a video an urged fans to take the virus seriously.

“I tested positive for COVID-19, so I’ve kind of just really been at home self-quarantining for the past week and a half,” said Shereé.”I just want you guys to know that it is no joke. I’m feeling much better today, thank you to everybody who knew they had not heard from me and reached out… I just have been out of it.”

BET reports that Sheree’s preparing to release a followup video to answer fan questions about the virus.

Shereé’s post caught the attention of fellow housewives Gizelle Bryant of the “Real Housewives of Potomac” who wrote; “Glad you’re feeling better! 🙏🏼” and RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey who commented; “Oh no!!!! Wishing u a speedy recovery❤️🙏🏽❤️.”

Prior to positive announcement, Sheree told followers she was keeping her immune system strong via an IV drip.

Shereé is one of a handful of Bravo stars to test positive for COVID-19 including Andy Cohen. As previously reported Andy had to isolate away from his 1-year-old son and reported having “horrible symptoms” that included fatigue, losing his sense of smell and also his appetite.

“It’s working its way through my body. Yesterday was horrible,” said Andy on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live. “I have these moments every day where I feel, ‘Oh wait, I think I’m totally better,’ then 10 minutes later I’m like, ‘Ugh.’”

He’s since fully recovered.

We wish the same for Shereé—get well soon!