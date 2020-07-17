Voodoo Vitriol: Azealia Banks Laughs At Nick Cannon’s Viacom Firing ‘Stupid Black Man!’

Nick Cannon has had a week full of chaos that, for better or for worse, seems to bring everyone with an opinion out of the woodworks to let their voice be heard.

This week, Nick was blasted over comments he made on his podcast about Jews. That resulted in Viacom parting ways with him almost immediately after the public started to criticize these comments. At first, Nick took a forceful approach, asking for ownership of his show Wild’n Out before changing his tune after being educated by people within the Jewish community. He then apologized, received backlash and sent out disturbingly cryptic tweets.

I hurt an entire community and it pained me to my core, I thought it couldn’t get any worse. Then I watched my own community turn on me and call me a sell-out for apologizing. Goodnight. Enjoy Earth🙏🏾💙 — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 17, 2020

Fox has said they won’t cut ties with Cannon after their conversation went well, but Viacom maintains its firm stance that not apologizing was the nail in the coffin on their end. Like always when you are going bad, the people that hate you most will pop up and kick you when you are down–so of course, Azealia Banks popped up just in time to get her last laugh.

In a video that surfaced on Instagram, you can hear her say her “Voodoo” must be working with the luck Nick is having right now. Seems like she hasn’t gotten over her bad experience on Wild’N Out.

“You see, dummy. Dummy. Dumba** black man. You see, stupid! Now that’s what you get n***a you gotta sit on that vinegar and soak. Sit on that vinegar and soak, b***h.””

You can listen to the entire rant below.