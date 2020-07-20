AMomentOfBlackJoy Big Chop Cutie Yvonne Orji Posts Her Close-Cropped Scalp

Yvonne Orji is yet another star who’s rocking a TWA (teeny weenie afro) after a big chop.

The “Insecure” actress gave fans a glimpse at her look this weekend via Instagram in a post about a struggle to “find joy.” According to Yvonne after trying various acts to feel happy, she showered and put on her Kirk Franklin playlist. That apparently did the trick and she encouraged her followers to “find a moment of black joy” themselves.

Finally decided to get up and said to myself, “something good will happen to me today.”

•

Showered, got cute, and bumped the essential @kirkfranklin playlist.

•

“That’s when I felt it: JOY. •

My JOY kicked in when I decided to do something about it. Now, Every day won’t feel as good as a hot Cinnabon fresh out the oven, but you get to CHOOSE how you react to it. Today, I chose to get my joy back, and my prayer is that you choose YOU like never before! #aMomentOfBlackJoy”

This isn’t the first time Yvonne has shown off her close-cropped hair under her wigs and protective styles…

and she previously told IntoTheGloss that she enjoys the versatility of natural styles.

“For my hair, I do a lot of pieces. I like to switch it up. I like protective styles, so this is my summertime bob. But then I also have 22 inches. I like a middle part, just because I think it frames my face really well. And then sometimes if I’m traveling I’ll do a braid with cornrows. It’s about versatility—being able to have a natural style, and then have a straight style.”

We love it, Yvonne can rock anything!

What do YOU think about Yvonne Orji’s TWA?