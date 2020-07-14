Not Just Tiffany: A Gallery Of Black Women Who Rocked The Baldie Look

Tiffany Haddish broke the internet a few days ago when she did the big chop. She cut all of her hair off and then took it further with the smooth shave.

She posted why;

“Cut my hair! I cut all my hair off cause I want to see my Scalp . I know my whole body I know where every mole is but I don’t know my Scalp. So hello Scalp #SheReady to everything.”

Then she explained that it wasn’t because she was losing her mind, which is what a lot of people assume in these instances.

Here’s the thing: Tiffany isn’t alone. A lot of women have gone the way of the big chop in the past.

