Scoop Bald & Beautiful: Tiffany Haddish Excited About Her Clean Scalp With Updated Big Chop Photos

Tiffany Haddish’s new haircut isn’t only making her smile excessively but she claims it’s bringing her closer to “God’s kisses “when water hits her scalp. The comedienne and actress shared a live video of herself cutting all of her natural hair off last week, to the surprise of fans. She claimed, “wanting to see her scalp” was the motivation behind the makeover.

In an updated photo, you can truly see ALL of Tiffany’s scalp, the look she was going for, and she looks really GOOD!

In the caption, Tiffany writes:

“Just Loving my new look thought I’d share it with y’all. The best part is when water hits my head it feels like kisses from God. #sheready for more of Gods Love!”

She looks like a boss! And celebrity friends of Tiffany’s agree as they flooded the comments with compliments.

Ali Wong wrote that Haddish looked “beautiful” along with three red heart emojis. Kelly Rowland commented,” She don’t need no hair, she is gorgeously gorgeous!” and Yvette Nicole Brown added, “Let ‘em know!”

Are YOU feeling Tiffany’s look?