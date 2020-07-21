Mandem Linkup: Drake Touches Road & Connects With Headie One For “Only You Freestyle” [Video]

New Drake, who dis?

This past weekend DJ Khaled blessed up with two new Drake tracks “Popstar” & “Greece.” It seems Drizzy Drake is in album mode and ready to continue his chokehold on the rap game. In the past 12 months, Drake has released three projects on streaming services 2010’s “So Far Gone“, “Care Package“, & “Dark Lane Demo Tapes.”

Rumors have been swirling Drake is going to announce a Youtube concert series performing his classic albums, an ‘OVOfest’, and then drop his new album. Before a new Drake album, we always get a few tracks of the boy sliding on his friends’ records just for the warm-up and that’s exactly what happened with him and UK rapper Headie One for their “Only You Freestyle.”

The video features Drake in his UK slang bang dropping bars many are suspecting are aimed at Pusha-T & Kanye but to be honest, at this point it could be anyone on the receiving end. When you’re the biggest rapper in the game its sure that several people fit the description for the shots thrown. Like they say a hit dog will holler and we’ll have to stay tuned to see who gets bent out of shape.