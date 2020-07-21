Here’s What Happened When Drake, Halle Berry, Jennifer Lawrence, Bill Cosby & “Get Out” Trended During Kanye’s Wacko Rant

halle berry and jennifer lawrence when they see kanye bring them up into this pic.twitter.com/nHieKy2wjZ — ミ☆ | b ⧗ FOLLOW LIMIT (@WINONARYXDERZ) July 21, 2020

We’re currently embroiled in yet another deeply concerning/highly entertaining Kanye episode (depending on who you ask) that spiraled completely out of control during an unhinged Twitter rant where he mentioned everyone from Kim K, Kris Jenner, Bill Cosby, Halle Berry, Jennifer Lawrence, Anna Wintour, Drake and more.

Whew lawd, it was quite the messy trainwreck with all sorts of cringe-worthy moments that concerned onlookers across social media while finally pushing his loyal fanbase to their limit.

Whether he’s actually experiencing a psychotic break, stuck in the sunken place (again) or promoting his upcoming project, we’re not quite sure, but his alarming tweetstorm sent the whole entire internet into a flabbergasted frenzy.

Me trying to decipher Kayne's messages about Bill Cosby, Halle Berry, Jennifer Lawrence and Clamye pic.twitter.com/v2ZffMHlaW — Tanajsha_2000 (@BushyMushy_) July 21, 2020

Peep the Twitter chaos over Drake, Halle Berry, Jennifer Lawrence, Bill Cosby and “Get Out” trending during Kanye’s unhinged rant.