Drake, Halle Berry, "Get Out" & More Trend During Kanye's Crazy Tweetstorm
Here’s What Happened When Drake, Halle Berry, Jennifer Lawrence, Bill Cosby & “Get Out” Trended During Kanye’s Wacko Rant
We’re currently embroiled in yet another deeply concerning/highly entertaining Kanye episode (depending on who you ask) that spiraled completely out of control during an unhinged Twitter rant where he mentioned everyone from Kim K, Kris Jenner, Bill Cosby, Halle Berry, Jennifer Lawrence, Anna Wintour, Drake and more.
Whew lawd, it was quite the messy trainwreck with all sorts of cringe-worthy moments that concerned onlookers across social media while finally pushing his loyal fanbase to their limit.
Whether he’s actually experiencing a psychotic break, stuck in the sunken place (again) or promoting his upcoming project, we’re not quite sure, but his alarming tweetstorm sent the whole entire internet into a flabbergasted frenzy.
Peep the Twitter chaos over Drake, Halle Berry, Jennifer Lawrence, Bill Cosby and “Get Out” trending during Kanye’s unhinged rant.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.