Money Moves: ‘Grown-ish’ Star Yara Shahidi Signs An Overall Deal With ABC Studios & Launches Production Company

It’s no surprise that Yara Shahidi is wise beyond her years, but still, the deal she just signed is impressive for someone at any age.

According to reports from Deadline, the Grown-ish star is expanding her relationship with ABC Studios in a major way. Shahidi along with her business partner and mother, Keri Shahidi, signed an exclusive overall deal with the studio to develop and produce scripted and alternative television projects for cable, streaming, and broadcast via their newly launched production company, 7th Sun.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with my home family, ABC Studios, in this exciting next chapter, alongside my family,” Shahidi said. “It’s exciting to add our production company to the roster of my peers and mentors who are also actively committed to sharing meaningful stories.”

The Shahidi family has brought on veteran executive Lajoie St. George to lead development for 7th Sun. whose mission is “to pursue projects that touch upon themes of history, heritage, culture, and joy.” St. George brings over 10 years of experience from NBC International.

Under Black-ish and Grown-ish creator Kenya Barris’ guidance, Shahidi became the youngest producer on ABC with her starring role as the Johnson family’s oldest daughter, Zoey.

“Yara is a force,” Barris explained. “She is insanely talented, unreasonably smart and hardworking beyond compare…I’ve called her ‘McMogul’ for years and seeing all that she has accomplished should come as no surprise to anyone that knows her. This deal is just the beginning for Yara, and I’m excited to see where she takes this next chapter and the storyteller she becomes.”

Congratulations to the whole Shahidi family on the major accomplishment!