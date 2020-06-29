Here’s What Happened When Cam Newton Signed With The New England Patriots

When Cam lose his first game in Boston pic.twitter.com/Nv2gbZ6CD7 — Heiji Hattori #BLM (@BlueSquidPark) June 29, 2020

In the plot twist of all plot twists, former Carolina Panthers MVP Quarterback Cam Newton joined the New England Patriots (yep, those New England Patriots) in a shocking move by the, uh, unseasoned NFL franchise desperately hoping to bounce back after a disappointing season.

This comes just months after the storied organization’s messy breakup with living legend Tom Brady who lead their scandal-plagued dynasty that now belongs to a healthy, motivated and fertile Cam who vows to make everyone pay after being dumped by the Panthers.

Whether this is a great or terrible idea, we’re not quite sure, but we DO know Cam’s about to get some extravagant rich auntie outfits off in that Boston cold.

Peep the petty chitter-chatter over Cam signing with the Patriots on the flip.