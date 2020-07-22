Celebrity Cribs: J Balvin Walks Fans Around His Luxuriously Designed Japanese Mansion In Colombia [Video]

J Balvin has enjoyed the type of success that can afford him the type of living space that would leave any real estate geek with property envy. His home in Colombia is adorned with Japanese design, art, and LOTS of sneakers. LOTS.

The home was designed by a Medellin-based firm called 5 Sólidos who took the idea of warm, open, well-lit, serene structure to a whole ‘nother level. The existing structure was completely gutted and reimagined as a brand new space.

The folks at Architectural Digest were fortunate to get a detailed inside look at Balvin’s crib and they scanned every nook and cranny with their cameras to show us exactly how the outspoken artist is living.

Press play down bottom to have a look-see for yourself.