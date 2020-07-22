The Pursuit of Porsha: Porsha Williams Releasing First Book

Porsha Williams is preparing to become an author. The RHOA star announced this week that she’s releasing a book titled The Pursuit of Porsha, in September 2021. According to PEOPLE who spoke with the reality star, the book will be a memoir centered around the star’s “intimate life story.” The 39-year-old granddaughter of Civil Rights Activist Hosea Williams will share “difficult memories and private tragic experiences” including financial woes and life lessons.

“Putting yourself out there in these times can be both a blessing and curse. I want to share the real me and my story here, including both my trials as well as my many blessings,” she said in a statement to PEOPLE. “I am more than a soundbite or a headline or a rumor. I’m a strong Black woman who has triumphed over adversity and owned every single one of my mistakes. My story is a journey of passion, faith, and discovery.”

The Pursuit of Porsha will be released by Worthy Publishing, an imprint of Hachette Book Group.

In addition to speaking on her book, Porsha recently recounted her arrest in Lousiville Kentucky alongside several other celebs who were protesting the death of Breonna Taylor. As previously reported 87 people total were arrested and charged with felonies for demonstrating on the front lawn of the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell recently dropped the felony charges for all 87 people, effective immediately and Porsha’s fight for justice continues.

We see you, Porsha!

Will YOU be buying The Pursuit Of Porsha???