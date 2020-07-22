Rooted: Mommy-To-Be Banger Ciara Continues Melting The Internet With Beautiful Bump Photos

Ciara is “rooted” and radiant.

The songstress who’s currently expecting her third child is sharing new burgeoning bump photos and they’re absolutely gorgeous. In one photo, Ciara rocks a full afro and exposes her bare bump while wearing leather. In another, she’s rocking box braids and an orange Bellen Brand outfit.

“Can’t pull the hood out me”, she captioned the pic.

As previously reported she’s expecting a baby boy, her second child with her husband Russell Wilson, her third overall.

As previously reported her hubby also recently told Jimmy Kimmel Live! guest-host Joe McHale that he’s hopeful he’ll be in the hospital room with his wife for the delivery of their son despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That’s what we don’t know. That’s kind of the crazy part of it. I hope so,” Russell told McHale. “Obviously, COVID’s been such a crazy thing right now with the pandemic and everything else.”

He also shared that his wife’s still actively working while pregnant…

“She’s doing well. She’s excited and she’s got a lot of amazing things going on. It’s crazy how hard she works while being pregnant. It’s pretty amazing.”

and recalled the vice grip she had on his hand while in labor with their daughter Sienna.

“Last time, she grabbed my hand,” he revealed, hilariously adding that it was his throwing hand, too.“She almost broke my hand. She was squeezing my right hand. I said, ‘Baby, baby, baby, other hand, other hand.’ So, she grabbed my left. So, hopefully, she’ll know this, this time.”

In addition to speaking on CiCi with Joel McHale, Russell recently tweeted that he’s ready to get back on the field as the quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks because he’s rightfully concerned for his pregnant wife’s safety.

I am concerned.

My wife is pregnant.@NFL Training camp is about to start.. And there’s still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety. 🤷🏾 We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones. #WeWantToPlay — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 19, 2020

Very valid point, right there.

What do YOU think about “rooted” and radiant Ciara??? We send her well wishes for a safe delivery.