Big Dawgs: DMX & Snoop Dogg’s Feel-Good Verzuz Experience Sparks Hilarious Hysteria

snoop is the best 😭 pic.twitter.com/chgB4Rmi95 — Eric Skelton (@ericskelton) July 23, 2020

Last night’s feel-good Verzuz battle between a spry Uncle Snoop and happy (and healthy) DMX was a fun-filled celebration of living legends bursting with drunk uncle shenanigans, memeable moments and timeless classics that attracted over 2 million viewers to the steadily growing virtual experience.

Fueled by Ciroc and a clear love for music (and each other), the wiley ‘ole dogs delivered a helluva show (with hella dance moves and hilarious quotables) that further cemented their iconic status while elevating into the Top 5.

As of a few days ago, Apple Music hopped aboard as the exclusive music partner for Verzuz and will continue working alongside Swizz Beatz and Timbaland to give fans a truly premium, high quality shared experience.

