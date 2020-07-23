Congrats! Demi Lovato And Her Boyfriend Max Ehrich Are Engaged

Congratulations are in order for Demi Lovato and her boyfriend Max Ehrich, who just got engaged!

The 27-year-old singer announced the big news on Wednesday night, saying her now-fiancé popped the question with a gorgeous beachside proposal–and she’s got an absolutely massive rock to prove it.

“When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” – something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner,” she wrote in her caption, before addressing her boo specifically. “@maxehrich – I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”

The couple first sparked rumors of romance after exchanging flirty comments on social media back in March, and since then, they’ve been quarantined together and loading up on the Instagram PDA. It seems like those few months of undivided attention led to a truly unbreakable bond.

Max also shared the exciting news on his page, sharing a sweet message to his lovely lady.

“You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life. Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. here’s to forever baby.” He continued, “I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @ddlovato AND WILL FOREVER CHERISH YOUR PURE, BEAUTIFUL, INFINITE SOUL.”

Congrats to the happy couple!