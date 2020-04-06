Congratulations! Quarantined Couple Jeezy & Jeannie Mai Are Engaged

The snowman’s smitten—so much so that he popped the question. Even with the coronavirus pandemic happening, Jeezy recently still found time to romantically get down on one knee and propose to his “The Real” host honey Jeannie Mai.

The news comes from PEOPLE magazine who confirmed that the proposal went down March 27. According to the pub, Jeezy, 42, was originally planning to propose to Mai, 41, sometime in April during a previously planned trip to Vietnam but had to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So instead, Jeezy planned a romantic quarantine proposal at his house in L.A.

“Jeannie and Jay [Jeezy] were set for a trip to Vietnam this April. What Jeannie didn’t know is that Jay was planning to propose,” Mai’s rep tells PEOPLE. “Instead, Jay decided to bring Vietnam to Jeannie with a surprise quarantine date night in his home filled with Vietnamese food and decor.”

This will be the second marriage for Jeannie, Jeezy’s first. Back in 2016 Jeezy popped the question to his baby’s mother Mahi, it’s unclear what happened to that relationship.

The two began dating in November 2018 but didn’t take their romance public until August 2019. They’ve been happily coupled up ever since and recently spent their first Thanksgiving together surrounded by Jeezy’s friends and family.

Jeanie also previously cried comparing her tender trapper honey to her ex-husband Freddy Harteis. According to Jeannie, Jeezy is super supportive—so much so though that he left his own birthday party early in Atlanta to personally drive her to the airport.

“When [Freddy] said things like ‘good for you’ or ‘that’s cool,’ I’m like, that’s great, he supports me! That to me is my standard of support. I didn’t even know until my new relationship that something as basic …” she said, before trailing off and tearing up. “I’m not crying to feel bad. It was just so touchy. But even something as basic as, like, at his birthday party, he left his own birthday to drive me to the airport…he was like ‘are you kidding? I want to see you off.’”

“Be mindful of your standards,” she added. “Sometimes being alone in that time I took for myself, was my upgrade.”

Watch Jeannie get emotional about Jeezy below.

Jeannie previously stated that she and Jeezy had an 8-hour first date and Jeezy gave her a homework assignment.

“He looks at me, he goes, ‘Can I give you a homework assignment?… I want you to think about the last eight hours we spent together, and think about what do you envision us doing together. What do you picture me being in your life? If that matches my notes, I will pursue you. If not, we’re cool to be friends.'”

Looks like that homework assignment paid off.

Congrats to the future Mr. and Mrs. Snowman, Jeezy and Jeannie!