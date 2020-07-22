Kanye Alleges Kim Had An Affair With Meek Mill, Re-Shatters Twitter
Sunken Fingers: Kanye Alleges Kim Had A ‘Prison Reform’ Peentanglement With Meek Mill, Re-Shatters Twitter
We’re on Day 2 of Kanye’s psychotic break/shameless promo campaign (depending on who you ask) that continues to swerve more and more left with all eyes on the seemingly sunken rapper’s Twitter feed.
This time, he targeted a fresh collection of victims including Scottie Pippen’s mixxy ex-wife Larsa before completely jumping out the window by insinuating that his wife Kimmy entangled with Meek Mill at the Waldorf hotel while discussing ‘prison reform.’
“They tried to fly in 2 doctors to 51/50 me,” Kanye said before continuing by dropping a bombshell. “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for ‘prison reform.'” He made sure to let everyone know that he doesn’t have any issues with Meek Mill, though, going on to clarify, “Meek is my man and was respectful That’s my dog Kim was out of line.”
Oh yesss, it was another doozy of a tweetstorm that stirred up all sorts of chaos across the internet.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Kanye alleging Kim entangled with Meek on the flip.
