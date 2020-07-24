Singed & Scorned Wisconsin Woman Arrested After Lighting Previous Peentanglement Partner’s Car On Fire [Video]

WELP!

A presumably singed but definitely scorned woman was recently arrested for arson in another case of random ridiculousness.

The City of Madison, Wisconsin Police Department reports that 34-year-old Kelly S. Hayes was arrested this week for a car fire. Authorities say that Kelly (of course) previously had a peentanglement relationship with the owner of the vehicle and broke out windows of the car with a baseball bat during the Tuesday, July 31st incident.

They arrested her for arson and criminal damage to property. Authorities add that the engulfed car was “assessed to be a total loss.” Channel 3000 Madison adds that a witness got the woman’s license plate before she pulled off and called the cops.

Social media believes the woman in question was seen in a video that went viral this week. The Wisconsin PD has yet to confirm that report.

What is confirmed, is that the viral video is something you’ve got to see for yourself.

In the video, a woman is seen nearly setting herself on fire while damaging a car. The unnamed woman is seen dousing gasoline inside a jeep before using a candle lighter to start a fire. She’s then seen being thrown back violently by a burst of flames and scrambles to grab the gasoline canister as she runs away. Multiple videos of the incident have racked up MILLIONS of views.

Chromatica II into 911 except it's that video of a girl lighting a car on fire. pic.twitter.com/lxqUA9akrL — eric, at home (@MrEAnders) July 23, 2020

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about a scorned lover getting payback.

Back in February, a Florida (of course) woman was arrested for zipping her boyfriend up in a suitcase during a “game” of Hide-N-Seek. Police charged her with murder after they obtained a video of the woman, Sarah Boone of Orange County, mocking the man who begged to be let out of the luggage.

“That’s on you. Oh, that’s what I feel like when you cheat on me,” Boone said in the video, according to court records.

Arrested: Sarah Boone, 42, for Second Degree Murder in the death of 42-year-old Jorge Torres Jr., who died after Boone zipped him into a suitcase, and didn’t return for hours. pic.twitter.com/JCHWG7WNkp — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 26, 2020

Be careful who you date, folks.