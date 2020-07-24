David Adefeso Releases Recovery Update On Tamar ‘I Will Remain By Her Side’

Tamar Braxton’s boyfriend knows fans are concerned about her well being after that the songstress allegedly attempted to end her life and he’s issuing a statement. As previously reported Tamar’s receiving mental health treatment at a Los Angeles hospital that has top specialists in the field of “mental health — including depression, anxiety, and sexual assault trauma.” She’s also said to be completely alert and talking with doctors.

Prior to this update, a 911 call placed by Tamar’s boyfriend David Adefeso was released. In it, he expressed his frustrations with WE tv and blamed the network for making her upset. “They’ve taken away her happiness, everything, and she holds back everything!” said Adefeso in the call.

Now in a formal statement released to The Blast, David thanked fans for prayers and asked for privacy for the songstress and her family.

“On behalf of Tamar Braxton, I want to thank her fans and the public for the ongoing thoughts and prayers,” said Adefeso in the statement. “Tamar is a beautifully talented woman, a devoted mother, a loving girlfriend, a dear sister and a special friend to countless people. This is an extremely difficult time for Tamar and her family as she navigates professional and personal struggles including her battle with depression.” Tamar is currently receiving the best available medical attention to address those struggles and strengthen her mental health, and her family and I will remain by her side throughout her treatment. Please continue to send prayers and hope as Tamar continues the path to recovery and ultimate happiness. We ask to please respect Tamar’s privacy, and her family’s privacy, during this important time of healing.”

Sources close to Tamar told TheBlast that David is Tamar’s “rock” and has been “by her side every step of the way for the past two years, even when “she felt alone.”

Get well soon, Tamar!