Horrible Timing: Chrissy Teigen Cracked A Meg The Stallion Joke And Twitter Put Her On Timeout

Chrissy Teign has made her Twitter private, yet again, after cracking a joke mentioning Meg The Stallion. Unfortunately, hotties were not ki-ki-ing with the TV hostess and asked her to quietly exit stage left. Chrissy, known for her snarly personality, tweeted the joke below and deleted it after people criticized her poor timing considering Megan is still in recovery and specifically asked for jokes to STOP.

“I have a megan thee stallion joke but it needs to be twerked on.”

She even added a disclaimer before the backlash:

“Before you start, I love her.”

Although Chrissy’s joke wasn’t specifically about Meg’s traumatic situation involving Tory Lanez, hotties weren’t having it…

I am curious about the refusal to sh*t the f*** up that plagues Chrissy Teigen. Girl, we get it. You think misogynoir is hilarious. You want to aim it at little Black girls everywhere (hopefully outside your house but who knows?) and generally we all ignore you. Because John

Yiikes! Flustered after receiving negative feedback, Chrissy just set her page to private to avoid further criticism. Do YOU think she was intentionally being messy like Twitter users feel?