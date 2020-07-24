Congratulations! Ciara & Russell Wilson Welcome Their Baby Boy, Win Wilson

The Wilson family just expanded!

It’s a baby boy for Ciara and Russell Wilson. The sanctified spouses have announced the birth of their baby boy, Win Wilson who was born Thursday, July 23. This is the third child for the Wilson family, their second since tying the knot in 2016.

“Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You! Win Harrison Wilson,” Russell captioned a photo of himself, CiCi, and 8-pound Win in the delivery room.

Happy Birthday WIN!!!

Mommy & Daddy Love You!

Win Harrison Wilson

7.23.2020

8lbs 1 oz.

❤️ 👶🏽 pic.twitter.com/72lxcTMKVN — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 24, 2020

Ciara also shared a video of their adorable tot.

“Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You!

Win Harrison Wilson

7.23.2020

8lbs 1 oz.,” Ciara added in her caption.

Happy Birthday WIN!!!

Mommy & Daddy Love You!

Win Harrison Wilson

7.23.2020

8lbs 1 oz.

❤️ 👶🏽 pic.twitter.com/tZv4ukNqXQ — Ciara (@ciara) July 24, 2020

Prior to the baby’s birth, both Ciara and Russell expressed that the COVID-19 pandemic has made this pregnancy totally different than Ciara’s previous two pregnancies with Future Zahir and Sienna Princess.

Ciara shared that her husband can’t accompany her during visits to the OBGYN for ultrasounds…

“Ultrasound visits during this era of Covid-19 is a bummer because my hubby @DangeRussWilson can’t come in with me to my visit. Truly a challenging time for expectant mothers,” Ciara tweeted.

and Russell recently told Jimmy Kimmel Live! guest-host Joe McHale that while he was hopeful he’d be in the hospital room with his wife for the delivery of their son despite the COVID-19 pandemic, he wasn’t sure.

“That’s what we don’t know. That’s kind of the crazy part of it. I hope so,” Russell told McHale. “Obviously, COVID’s been such a crazy thing right now with the pandemic and everything else.”

It’s nice to see that he was able to be by CiCi’s side.

Congrats to the Wilsons!