For The Win: Ciara & Russell Welcomed Their Baby Boy & Melted Twitter
Beloved power couple Ciara & Russell Wilson announced the birth of their baby boy Win Wilson in a heartwarming video that gave everyone major FEELS while extending their enviable winning streak that we doubt will ever end.
This makes child #3 for the blessed and highly favored Wilson family–their second since tying the knot in 2016–that continues to grow in size and wealth.
“Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You! Win Harrison Wilson,” Russell captioned a photo of himself, CiCi, and 8-pound Win in the delivery room.
Naturally, Ciara’s masked up delivery during a pandemic wowed the internet (and voided ALL anti-mask excuses forever) but it was the instantly iconic name WIN that sparked all sorts of chitter-chatter across social media.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over CiCi and Russell’s new bundle of joy on the flip.
