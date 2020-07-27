Southside Group: Meet The Well-Moisturized Black Couples Guest Starring On Tonight’s “Below Deck” Episode

Long-time friends and self-made business execs (the ‘Southside group’) will make history as the most diverse guests on hit Bravo show ‘Below Deck Mediterranean”–an often spicy series about different groups traveling on a 184-foot mega yacht around the beautiful island of Mallorca, Spain.

The classy group made up of married couples Sean and Crystal Foote, Richard and Karen Bramwell, Corey and Barbara Graham, and Chris and My Lowe join the mega yacht’s crew to bring an unparalleled episode highlighting Black love, interracial marriage, cultural diversity, unity and positivity as they journey together to exotic luxury destinations aboard The Wellington.

Viewers will get a glimpse into the couples’ extravagant excursion as they bring their “work hard and play harder” ways to the reality series unlike any group before while remotely driving their businesses to new heights.

The Southside Group (in order from left to right):

Richard & Karen Bramwell’s love story began early on as they attended elementary school together but, coincidentally, barely spoke as classmates. Now, 20 years later, as husband and wife, they have become parents of a baby boy who would be the final ingredient to their ‘Blended & Blessed’ loving family of five.

Chris & My Lowe are one of the fastest rising power couples of Atlanta who own the fastest growing personal injury firm in the south. Both have a passion for traveling the world and delivering unique real estate transformations to their investment fixer-uppers around Atlanta and the Florida panhandle.

Corey & Barbara have spent the past few decades cultivating a prosperous real estate investment & management firm. Through the years, they helped many families fulfill their dream of home ownership as one of the top Black real estate investors and developers in the greater NYC area and beyond.

Sean and Crystal Foote, a dynamic Atlanta based husband & wife team with a vibrant 4-year-old daughter, are guided by the power of manifestation towards a life of growth & success.

The “Below Deck Mediterranean: Southside” episode (Charter 5) airs TONIGHT at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Follow the “Southside” group’s Instagram here.