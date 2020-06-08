Real Housewives Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss & Gizelle Bryant Joining Bravo’s Virtual Panel On Race In America

Will YOU be watching???

The home of the housewives is doing more than putting out a message on the #BlackLivesMatter movement, it’s hosting a panel. Bravo recently announced that they’re hosting an Instagram Live panel titled “Amplify Our Voices: An Open Dialogue on Being Black in America.”

Taking place tonight, June 8, the panel will be hosted by Justin Sylvester, the host of E’s Daily Pop! and include Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Gizelle Bryant of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

The ladies and Justin will unpack the country’s current cultural state while discussing “how we can work together to create change and build a better future.”

Since the death of George Floyd, all three housewives have been actively posting about the need for justice. Gizelle attended a protest alongside her daughters…

and Porsha, the granddaughter of ATL civil rights legend Hosea Williams, has been attending protests and offering a bail fund for protestors established by herself and her fiance Dennis McKinley. Most recently she prayed for change on the steps of the Georgia State Capitol.

“My spirit is tired,” said Porsha. “My mind is tired, my body is tired, but we not gon’ stop. This ain’t ending no time soon. We still out here stronger than ever! I don’t even know what God has given me but I know this moment deserves prayer.”

Porsha will also be on WWHL for a chat with W. Kamau Bell on #BLM.

To watch the virtual conversations, tune in to @BravoTV’s Instagram Live on Monday, June 8 at 7 p.m. EST.