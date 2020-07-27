Megan Thee Stallion Offers Recovery Update, Sends Shade To Dummies Disrespectfully Making Jokes

“It was the worst experience of my life…”

Meg Thee Stallion is back and she’s on the mend!

The Houston hottie who’s currently recovering after getting shot MULTIPLE times hopped on Instagram Live today to give her hotties an update on her recovery. According to the Houston hot girl, she’s thankful for all of the well wishes and she felt implored to do some rumor control.

While discussing the events that transpired, Meg tearfully confirmed that she was shot in BOTH of her feet and underwent surgery to remove the bullets.

“I was shot in both of my feet, I had to get surgery to get the s*** taken out, get the bullets taken out and it was super scary,” said the rapper while holding back tears. “Oh lord, I didn’t think I was gonna cry. It was super scary it was the worst experience of my life and it’s not funny.”

She also not so subtly hinted that the story about her attacking/putting her hands on the alleged shooter, Tory Lanez, is untrue and thanked her deceased family members; her mother, her father, and her grandmother, for their protection. As previously reported a super shady story surfaced alleging that Meg hit Tory for flirting with Kylie Jenner.



“It’s nothing to joke about, it was nothing for y’all to go around make fake stories about,” she added. “I didn’t put my hands on nobody, I didn’t deserve to get shot. I didn’t do s***. And thank God that the bullets didn’t touch bones, they didn’t break tendons. I know my mommy, my daddy, my granny had to be looking out for that one. It’s not that I was protecting anybody, I just wasn’t ready to speak.”

If you’re curious about whether or not Megan called out Draya Michele in particular, she didn’t—but she sent a message to “outta your mind a$$ b***s” proving their stupidity.

“And you outta your mind a$$ b****s—It’s not even are you f*****g dumb?! Yes, we know you’re f****g dumb, it’s just how many times are you gonna show that you’re f*****g dumb?!” said Meg. “A lot of you silly motherf****s don’t be having no morals. Karma gonna take care of your a$$,” I don’t gotta do it.”

She also called out men (like Cam’ron and 50 Cent) for making jokes about the situation and wondered if they’d be more empathetic if it were one of their girlfriends or sisters who was shot.

“I ain’t never seen so many grown-a$$ motherf**** men chime in on something that wasn’t their business in the first motherf**** place,” said Meg. “What if your motherf**** sister got shot, your girlfriend—I don’t expect none of you motherf****s to feel sorry for me but it’s just a respect thing. Shut the f*** up when s*** don’t have nothing to do with you!”

They outta be ashamed.

Meg ended the Live by saying that she’s “strong” and being more mindful of the company she keeps.

“A b**** is alive and well and strong as f***, and you know I’m ready to get back to regular programming but I’ve definitely learned that I don’t have to be so nice to every f***** body.”

She’s exactly right, clearly, everybody can’t be trusted.

We wish her a continued safe recovery.

Watch Megan Thee Stallion talk about getting shot below.