No Cake For You: Twitter DRAGS Pathetic Pipsqueak Tory Lanez On His 28th Birthday

Nobody : Us : As soon as Tory Lanez post anything about his birthday today lol 😂 pic.twitter.com/XAVti84twi — ʏᴏᴜʀ ɴᴇᴡ sᴜᴘʀᴇᴍᴇ 🤴🏽 (@armanivalore) July 28, 2020

We haven’t seen or heard from Megan Thee Stallion’s suspected assailant Tory Lanez (who not-too-long ago was quarantine KING) after allegedly shooting the rising superstar in both feet during a blurry sequence of events with very few confirmed details.

At this point, we doubt we’ll see him any time soon as he deals with a gun charge from that night and mounting public opinion against him that peaked with Twitter refusing to celebrate his 28th birthday and dragging him to Hell instead.

As of yesterday, we know he’s very likely the shooter based on Meg’s previous statements and her bried IG Live yesterday.

“I was shot in both of my feet and I had to get surgery to get the bullets taken out, and it was super scary,” she revealed. “Oh, I didn’t think I was gonna cry… It was just the worst experience of my life and it’s not funny, it’s nothing to joke about and nothing for y’all to go and be making fake stories about. I didn’t put my hands on nobody I didn’t deserve to get shot.”

Without any more concrete details or reports, we’re pretty much at a standstill which, naturally, hasn’t stopped Twitter from dragging Tory to Hell and back by his refurbished hairline.

All of Twitter when they hear it’s Tory Lanez birthday pic.twitter.com/kKQ3AUbpdi — Jimmy (@jimmy_koski) July 28, 2020

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Meg’s tearful update on the flip.