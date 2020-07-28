Dirty Dog Diaries: Supa Cent’s Ex-Fiancee Apologizes For Cheating, Pledges To Go To Rehab For Opioid Issue

Beauty Boss Supa Cent has received a public apology from her cheating ex-fiance, Lou after the adult man was caught sexting with a 17-year-old, and their text messages were blasted all over the internet. Lou, who has one child with the Crayon Case makeup maven, confirmed it was him in the text messages feigning to meet up with the teen in Miami.

“I want to take the time out to apologize to my fiance”, Lou writes. The 30-something-year-old father admits to having “embarrassed” himself and Supa in his apology and calls himself “dumb”. “I just want to say I’m dearly sorry I can’t explain the regret I feel from my actions. I know it was dumb on my behalf to entertain ANYONE. Raynell you are my [world] no matter the planet I’m on my heart belongs to you.”

Lou closes out the public plea by revealing his “7-8 year” addiction to opioids and pledging to seek help ASAP for his use.

lord today! Lou say he was on pills doing that to Supa y’all. pic.twitter.com/qGHQXYf7tD — 𝒷𝑒𝑒. (@misbeehvn_) July 28, 2020

So far Supa has not responded directly. Initially, she tweeted she was “out” regardless of the rumors about Lou cheating were true or not. In a recently shared clip, Supa shared a story of how she asked God in prayer to reveal “anything that may bring harm” to her mind, body, soul, and spirit.

Would YOU forgive him?