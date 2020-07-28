We Can’t Make This Up: Terry Crews Created An Acronym For C.O.O.N.; Gets DRAGGED To The “Yessuh Boss” In The Sky

Terry Crews’ descent into parody has been one of the more fascinating developments in celebrity-dom. There was a time when he was revered as some sort of beacon of truth who stood up for himself and stood up for the rights of the marginalized people. Yet over the past few months he has really shown himself to be a for real embarrassment.

That’s because Terry Crews is a sellout. There’s no way around that. In the last few months he’s tweeted that “If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology. We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter.”

He’s gone on Don Lemon’s show to talk about Black Lives Matter and say that: “I wanted to bring up the fact that there are some very, very militant type-forces in Black Lives Matter and what I was issuing was a warning,” he said. “I’ve been a part of different groups, I’ve been a part of different things and you see how extremes can go far … and when you issue a warning and a warning is seen as detrimental to the movement, how can you ever have checks and balances?”

You can literally hear his pecs tap dancing.

Now, he’s out here saying this:

CONQUER

OUR

OWN

NEGATIVITY — terry crews (@terrycrews) July 28, 2020

That’s right. Terry Crews has an acronym for C-. Nevermind.

Hit the flip and see the jokes.