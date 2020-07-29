Former Comedian Jess Hilarious Posted A “Reenactment” Of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting; Gets Re-Re-Canceled And DRAGGED

Jess Hilarious has been on a hell of a downward spiral in the last year or so, finding herself at the bottom end of every negative controversy imaginable. Now, she’s making things even worse for herself by posting up a video of a “reenactment” of Tory Lanez shooting Megan Thee Stallion. It’s…uh…not remotely funny.

was this supposed to funny . pic.twitter.com/c5EBDS1xXw — 𝖒𝖊𝖌𝖆𝖓𝖘𝖙𝖆𝖓 (@cognacQqueen) July 28, 2020

Ironically, it was Jess who ranted about cancel culture a few months ago:

”I see that Tee Grizzly and Queen Naija have a song together that they created for Black Lives Matter”, Jess said. “But when you look in the comments, all see is comments about ‘ain’t she a colorists’ and negativity like that, but who cares? I thought the point was to support the movement?!”

”Ya’ll talking about we want Lauryn Hill, we will be waiting until next year my n*gga like ya’ll need to take what we give you,” Jess said. “Ya’ll don’t have a f*cking platform, but y’all trying to cancel everyone with one.”

Now, she has even more reason to be canceled. The internet is dragging the hell out of her for that trash video. Hit the flip to see it all.