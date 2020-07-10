Dead Serious: Jess Hilarious Sought Comedy Career Because She Couldn’t Continue As Mortician [VIDEO]

OWN’s new hit series “Girlfriends Check In” is airing it’s second half starting this Saturday. The first episode will feature Kym Whitley, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Jess Hilarious and Luenell. We’ve got an exclusive clip from Saturday’s episode where the ladies share how they all got their start as comedians and actresses. Jess’ story has to be one of the most unusual starts to a career in entertainment that we’ve ever heard.

“So… I started because… I had got fired from this job, right?” Jess began. “The reason why was because I don’t get along with — people! So let me do something where people don’t have to talk to me. I went to school for mortuary science, right.”

“Oh I didn’t know you were doing THAT!” Wendy Raquel Robinson interjected.

“Yeah you know, dead people can’t talk so they can’t get you fired,” Jess responded. “I didn’t realize if you put too much embalming fluid in one part of the body, other parts will start moving, which is worse than real people talking. So I was like, you know what, I’m just going to do comedy, cuz that’s where I need to be.”

Pretty wild right? But we don’t understand how you go to school for mortuary science and nobody teaches you that too much embalming fluid in one area of the body will make the other parts move.

What’s the worst job you ever had? Pretty sure it would be tough to top Jess’.

“Girlfriends Check In” airs on OWN Saturday July, 11th at 10PM EST.