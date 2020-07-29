Poultry Plottin’: Tyga Opens Virtual Chicken Spot ‘TygaBites’ To Help COVID-19 Impacted Restaurants

COVID-19 has dominated small businesses and even has some closing their doors for good during these unprecedented times–but one person who always keeps a trick up his sleeve is Tyga.

The rapper is now lending his talents to restaurants impacted by COVID-19. He’s giving up his secret recipe for some of his healthy dishes and he and his team will teach 500 restaurants how to properly prepare the meals. Accord to TMZ, GrubHub will assist in delivering the meals.

Here’s how it works … Tyga’s targeting 500 restaurants and kitchens trying to make enough cash to survive during the pandemic. He and his company will teach the chefs how to make the oven-baked chicken tenders. He’s partnering with Grubhub which will deliver the food. So, Tyga won’t have a single, brick and mortar restaurant, but he’ll cover the country. There will be 3 types of chicken and 12 sauces … and that does the trick. He’s marketing it as a healthy, delicious choice — black garlic, lemon black pepper and peri-peri. He’s also serving Tyga Tots (love the name) — regular and sweet potato — and chocolate chip cookies.

From the looks of it, Tyga is on to something and everyone is interested in helping bring this idea to life. This could help business and also start a new trend of celebs dishing their prized recipes out to restaurants to help fans eat like them as well!