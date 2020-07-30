Pure Nostalgia: A Complete List Of CLASSIC Black Sitcoms On Streaming Platforms

Everyone’s BUZZING over Netflix adding classic Black sitcoms “Moesha,” “Girlfriends,” “The Game,” “Sister Sister,” “The Parkers,” “Half & Half” and “One On One” to its ever-growing catalog in a nostalgia-fueled power move that sent Twitter into a Blackity Black TIZZY.

The internet-shattering announcement was truly a MOMENT that featured many of our sitcom faves in a viral video posted by Netflix/Strong Black lead on Twitter.

Sitcom Queen Tracee Ellis Ross (“Girlfriends”) kicked off the warm and fuzzy love fest that included Tamera Mowry-Housley and Jackée Harry (“Sister, Sister”); Pooch Hall and Wendy Raquel Robinson (“The Game”); Shar Jackson and Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Moesha”); Essence Atkins and Rachel True (“Half & Half”); Flex Alexander and Robert Ri’chard (“One on One”); Jill Marie Jones and Persia White (“Girlfriends”) and more.

“The goal of Strong Black Lead is to celebrate and lift up Black Hollywood. These trailblazing shows are a huge part of that story. From the classic clown funeral episode of “The Parkers” to “Moesha”s mind-tripping meet-up with Brandy, we’re thrilled that our members can now enjoy these amazing classics,” gushed Netflix’s Bradley Edwards, Manager, Content Acquisition and Jasmyn Lawson, Manager, Strong Black Lead.

“We admit it, we grew up watching a lot of TV. And some of the beloved Black sitcoms of the ‘90s and early aughts had a huge impact on us. These shows made us laugh, and cry, and sing along with those catchy theme songs.

And mostly importantly, we felt like we saw ourselves on screen – in some cases for the very first time. Every week we were able to tune in to see people, families and friends that looked like us and characters whose everyday ups and downs reflected Black life in an authentic way,” they added.

Oh yes, we’re HYPE and compiled ALL of the classic Black sitcoms on every streaming platform from HBO Max to Amazon Prime Video.

Time to pop bottles🍾🍾

The following classic shows are coming to @Netflix (US) Moesha – Aug 1

The Game S1-3 – Aug 15

Sister Sister – Sept 1

Girlfriends – Sept 11

The Parkers – Oct 1

Half & Half – Oct 15

One on One – Oct 15

