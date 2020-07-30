Celebrity Cribs: Kendall Jenner Gives Architectural Digest A Virtual Walk-Through Of Her “Cozy LA Hideaway” [Video]

Kendall Jenner is living high on the hog to say the very least. The “influencer”, Pepsi drinker, and katwalkin’ kog in the Kardashian machine has earned quite a bit of money over the years and it has afforded her quite a lifestyle.

The folks at Architectural Digest kaught up with Kendall to get a look-see at her newly redesigned home that was produced by Kathleen and Tommy Clements and Waldo Fernandez.

Kendall has clearly lived in expensive and luxurious spaces before but of this home she says:

“I’m really proud of what we accomplished here.” says Kendall. “This is the first home I’ve done completely, and I think it’s a genuine reflection of who I am and what I like.”

The 24 – year – old model and reality TV star gave fans a look around her tranquil pad, decked out out with bohemian style decor and “Spanish-y” vibes, according to Kendall. She went on to share her inspiration behind the design.

“My life involves a lot of chaos and travel and high energy, so I wanted a home that feels serene, a place where I can simply zone out and relax.”

Kendall also admits in the video that her brand new crib underwent a year long renovation process. It looks super cute inside too. Photos of the home surfaced yesterday and reveal Kendall’s love for art, texture and pops of color.

Kendall Jenner's Los Angeles home 😍 (a thread) pic.twitter.com/tGqsDczDO0 — kendall – outfits (@kenjenstyle) July 29, 2020

We love to see it. What do you think about Kendall’s new kasa? Press play below to take the tour.