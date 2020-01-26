Tinashe Says Finding Out Ben Simmons Was Dating Kendall Jenner Was The Worst Day Of Her Life

In July of that same year, Tinashe claimed that Simmons texted her while he was at a club with Kendall, right after she bumped into the couple out in L.A. “He’s texting me,” Tinashe told TMZ at the time. “What the hell? What is he doing? What an idiot!”

After being accused of stalking the couple, the “2 On” singer opened up about the breakup on Twitter.

“The fact is, I was in love, and I got hurt,” she wrote. “I know I’m not the first nor will I be the last person to be in this situation. The details of what has happened since are complicated to say the least, but I’ve never lied.”

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons broke up only two months later, but they’ve been sparking reconciliation rumors recently after she was spotted at one of his games. They celebrated New Year’s Eve together, and earlier this month, the pair spent the weekend together in NYC.