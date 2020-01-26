Tinashe Says Finding Out Ben Simmons Was Dating Kendall Jenner Was The Worst Day Of Her Life
Tinashe Opens Up About Ben Simmons Dating Kendall Jenner
Tinashe is ready to get real about the day she found out her ex-boyfriend, Ben Simmons, was dating Kendall Jenner, admitting their breakup left her feeling “really depressed.”
The singer spoke to Us Weekly about her split from the Philadelphia 76ers player at The Roc Nation Brunch in Los Angeles on Saturday. Tinashe says she found out “in real time” about he ex dating the supermodel in May of 2018, which was the same month she and Simmons broke up after two months of dating.
“It may have been the worst day of my life, but it’s OK,” she said. “I drank for, like, six months after that! Are you kidding me? I was, like, wasted for months. But I’m OK now…It was terrible,” she continued. “It was bad. Like, it was bad, but I’m good now.”
In July of that same year, Tinashe claimed that Simmons texted her while he was at a club with Kendall, right after she bumped into the couple out in L.A. “He’s texting me,” Tinashe told TMZ at the time. “What the hell? What is he doing? What an idiot!”
After being accused of stalking the couple, the “2 On” singer opened up about the breakup on Twitter.
“The fact is, I was in love, and I got hurt,” she wrote. “I know I’m not the first nor will I be the last person to be in this situation. The details of what has happened since are complicated to say the least, but I’ve never lied.”
Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons broke up only two months later, but they’ve been sparking reconciliation rumors recently after she was spotted at one of his games. They celebrated New Year’s Eve together, and earlier this month, the pair spent the weekend together in NYC.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.