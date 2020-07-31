We Need To Talk About This: A History Of Famous Men Physically Assaulting Famous Women

It seems like we have been inundated with horrible stories as of late of celebrity men putting their hands on women. We saw Vado attack Tahiry on Marriage Boot Camp and we heard the allegations of Tory Lanez shooting Megan Thee Stallion. We’ve all seen the impacts of these attacks and it’s all a reflection of society.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence:

“On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. During one year, this equates to more than 10 million women and men.

1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men experience severe intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner contact sexual violence, and/or intimate partner stalking with impacts such as injury, fearfulness, post-traumatic stress disorder, use of victim services, contraction of sexually transmitted diseases, etc.”

Celebrities are no different from the general public and we see these things play out in the stories we see.

