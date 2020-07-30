The Breakfast Club: Raekwon Talks ‘Only Built 4 Cuban Linx,’ Wu-Tang Truths & More [Video]

The legendary Raekwon was the latest celebrity to call into The Breakfast Club for an interview.

Throughout their conversation, the Wu-Tang rapper talks to Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee about everything going on in his life and his career right now. Just like the rest of the world, a lot of things have been put on hold due to the current COVID-19 pandemic–but that won’t stop one of the most iconic rappers in the world from working on music behind the scenes.

In the interview, Raekwon talks about the history of Only Built 4 Cuban Linx, the real history of the Wu-Tang clan and some conspiracy theories that have been surrounding the group for decades now. The Chef also tells an absolutely hilarious story about working as a lifeguard who couldn’t swim, whether or not he actually burnt down somebody’s house, and so much more.

Check out Rawekown’s hour-plus interview with DJ Envy, Angela Yee, Charlamagne Tha God to hear more about how he spends his time in quarantine, what kind of music he’s working on, the future of hip-hop and the music industry as a whole, and when we can expect to see him back on tour.