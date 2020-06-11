Unbreakable Bond: RZA Reveals How He Maintains A Strong Relationship With His Wu-Tang ‘Brothers’ Despite Lawsuits & Other Messy Business [Video]

The latest episode of Rick Rubin’s Broken Record podcast dropped on Tuesday, featuring a special guest appearance from the one and only RZA.

During the hour-long conversation, the pair spoke about a number of topics, but most prevalently, RZA gave an interesting update on where he currently stands with the rest of the members of the Wu-Tang Clan.

Funnily enough, despite a pending lawsuit, everybody in the group is happy with one another. According to the hip-hop legend himself, everyone in the group is far closer than a typical band, and that’s because they know how to separate their business and personal lives.

“Always at peace, always at peace,” RZA responded when he was asked about his relationship with the rest of the group. “We are a brotherhood. Look, my best example Rick is that I got a lawsuit, U-God is suing me, right? And this lawsuit has been going on for three years. And we were in Australia, last year. They did a Wu-Tang tour in Australia [at] the Syndey Opera House, and he gets there and his credit card isn’t working.” “So I took my credit card,” he continued, “put him in a suite, and took care of everything for him. And then GZA’s like ‘Only Wu could do that. This n***a’s suing you, and you’re feeding him and lending him money.’ I said [that’s] business, I love this man.’ I love my brothers, man.”

As he went on to explain how they’re different from your normal group, RZA explained that the difference between Wu-Tang and other artists is in their tight bond.

“We have that love for each other, and I think our parents would be proud that this was a community. Wu-Tang wasn’t just a bunch of guys…a lot of these bands, maybe two guys know each other. This is a group of men who, at minimum, [have] 25-30 year relationships. Me and Raekwon go back to the third grade… and that part of it permeates and seems to trump anything else.”

See more of what RZA has to say about his relationship with his lifelong brothers down below: