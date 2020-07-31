You Don’t Even Go Here: Bill Clinton Got DRAGGED For Insulting Kwame Ture During John Lewis’ Funeral

John Lewis’ homegoing service was a thing of beauty. We had beautiful tributes honoring his greatness as a politician and a man. Our President Barack Obama gave a beautiful speech that demanded a whole lot of systemic changes. Before him came Bill Clinton who eulogized the activist. Bill has earned the love and trust of a lot of Black Americans but more interrogation of his history has made him more criticized than before. He’s not doing himself any favors by saying things like this:

Oh Bill, you patronizing old white man responsible for locking up thousands of black men. Don’t you realize during the biggest civil rights uprising in a decade you’re radicalizing an entire new generation, now googling “Stokely Carmichael”? Good trouble means changing the Dems. pic.twitter.com/Eo1uOI0mST — francesca quarantini (@franifio) July 31, 2020

“Just three years later, he lost the leadership of SNCC to Stokely Carmichael because it was a pretty good job for a guy that young and come from Troy, Alabama. It must have been painful to lose, but he showed as a young man there’s some things that you just cannot do to hang on to a position because if you do, then, you won’t be who you are anymore. And I say there were two or three years there, where the movement went a little too far towards Stokely, but in the end, John Lewis prevailed. We are here today because he had the kind of character he showed when he lost an election.”

So you stand there at a funeral for one activist and discredit another activist?

Word? As a result, Bill has gotten rightfully dragged for this big trash moment.