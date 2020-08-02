Lil Yachty Straightens His Hair
Not The Bayang! Lil Yachty Reveals His Hot Oil Treated Tresses In Hilarious Video
NOT. THE. BAYANG.
Lil Yachty is quite the character. The rapper recently showed off a new silkylicious swoop bang to the viral TikTok “Not The Bayang” that’s been sweeping social media.
The video has garnered millions of views and comments from fans who think his “bayang” is hilarious.
Sounds like Yachty isn’t quite cool with the attention the post is getting, however. He tweeted;
“I ain’t gone lie my TikTok was never supposed to get out now that it’s been found I am embarrassed.”
Poor Lil Boat!
Yachty has a history of headline-making hair. The rapper who usually has his signature red tresses previously told Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio that he was bullied for it in high school.
“If anybody would’ve went through what I went through at that school, you would instantly cut your hair off,” said Yachty whose had his red hair since he was in 11th grade.
According to the rapper that crimson color happened while he was working at McDonald’s.
“I was on my way to work at McDonald’s. I had braids before. They were real long and they were black, but my mom made me cut them for the McDonald’s job. Then when I got the job, everybody had long braids and colored hair. So I was going to work one day and my mom said, ‘You should dye your hair red.’ And a light bulb went off in my head. I did it and then my hair grew back and I’ve had it since,” said Yachty.
What do YOU think about Lil Yachty’s “bayang”???
Here’s the original TikTok video where the “Bayang” song is from.
TSR Staff: La'Janeé @_lajanee_ _________________________________ #TSRCutTheFoolery: #Roomies, if you’ve been chilling on the interwebs, I’m sure you’ve seen the latest viral TikTok vid—“Not the #Banyanggg.” Created by 19-year-old Miss. native Nyissa, sis said she thought of the song while watching someone cut their bangs. _________________________________ “Lol, It was a video of this girl cutting a bang, and I was like I know she not cutting a banyang and end up turning it into a song.” _________________________________ Y’all got a banyanggg? This gworl knows she plays too much. 😂 (📹:@itsjustnyissa)
