For The Fans: Supporters Hold A Vigil For Naya Rivera At Lake Piru Following The Actress’ Private Funeral

The news of Naya Rivera’s passing is still so fresh, and since fans are still mourning her loss, they decided to hold a vigil for the actress at Lake Piru.

According to reports from Page Six, fans gathered together on Saturday night in order to pay their respects to Naya Rivera. Her body was recovered from Lake Piru on July 13th, five days after her 4-year-old son, Josey, was spotted alone in a boat and she was declared missing.

A Twitter fan page for the Glee actress known as the Naya Army organized the vigil, which prompted people to travel from as far as Indiana to remember the star.

Hey Naya fans and friends… @chanelinblack and some friends are meeting today at Lake Piru for “fan vigil” and to raise money for Nayas #AlexandriaHouse today 5pm …I’ll be stopping by to donate and pay respects 🙏🏽💫 #NayasFanMemorial

(Read details…Important) pic.twitter.com/GoYoXhzE63 — Terrence Green (@RawSwagger) August 1, 2020

According to reports from KCBS-TV, multiple tables were set up to display photos and messages of Naya, some of which will be left at the site as part of a memorial for the late actress; Other pieces of memorabilia will be sent to Rivera’s family. As part of the service, fans in attendance listened to Rivera’s songs and released white balloons across the lake, which had “Forever in our hearts” written on them.

A few weeks back, Naya’s ex husband, Ryan Dorsey and former boyfriend Big Sean took to social media to pay their respects with their own heartfelt tributes. Ryan wrote in a beautiful eulogy that life would never be the same, as Naya leaves behind him and their son Josey.

“Life just isn’t fair. I don’t know what to say…I’m thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for.





Big Sean called her a “hero” and that she made people feel “confident in themselves to stand tall.”

We’re still in shock over the sad and sudden news.