Summertime Slay: Tracee Ellis Ross Rocks Black Bikini For ‘Gram Shattering Spread

Tracee Ellis Ross is putting that baaaaawdy in a bikini.

The actress/Pattern Haircare owner recently stripped down for a “pool day” and shared the pics on the ‘gram. According to Tracee however the “pool day” was fictitious considering that she doesn’t actually own a pool and she’s too scared to invite guests over in the midst of COVID-19.

“Pool party! Except I don’t have a pool. And I’m too scared to have a party 🤷🏾‍♀️😂 Siri play “Summertime” by DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince.”

This is far from the first time Tracee’s dropped tantalizing thirst traps on the gram. Last year she dropped an unedited thirst trap for her 47th birthday and captioned it;

“I’ve worked so hard to feel good in my skin and to build a life that truly matches me and I’m in it and it feels good. I remain curious and teachable and so it will all keep getting better.

No filter, no retouch 47 year old thirst trap! Boom!”

Traccee prides herself on implementing self-care to continue to be fit (and fine.) “Black might not crack but it definitely folds!” she recently told Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden.

Folds where, ma’am???

To maintain that ‘gram shattering baaaaaaaaaaawdy, Tracee has been keeping up with high-intensity at-home workouts. In one of the videos she shared on social media, she struggled through a workout with a virtual trainer who coached her through weights, deadlifts, and push-ups.

“Come on booty!” she said at one point during the workout.

What do YOU think about Tracee Ellis Ross’ bikini thirst trap???