Exclusive Sneak Peek: MTV Set To Air “True Life: Quarantine Stories” Wednesday August 5 [VIDEO]

The whole country has been on lockdown for months now so it’s only right that MTV’s coming out with “True Life Presents: Quarantine Stories” this week. The special series explores how the stress of everyday life is heightened while dealing with the emotional impact of being stuck in quarantine. From struggling with social separation to coping with love & loss and trying to make major life decisions, this self-documented series gives a raw and unfiltered look at relationships of hopeful young people as they work to adapt to this “new normal.”

We’ve got an exclusive look at the premiere episode for your viewing pleasure. The clip features Jamiere, a NCAA basketball player who has been forced to move back home during the pandemic and is now dealing with potential changes to her graduation plans.

Check it out below:

How many of y’all got Mamas just like Jamiere’s who are quick to let you know money doesn’t grow on trees?

Here’s more about the episode below:

“Stuck in a Crowded House” – Premieres August 5 at 9PM ET/PT

The pandemic has forced both senior NCAA basketball player, Jamiere, and expecting couple, Chris and Ameide, to move back in with their families. With major life moments like graduation and having a child, the pressure is only increased when living in a crowded house with your family.

MTV’s “True Life Presents: Quarantine Stories” premiering Wednesday, August 5 at 9PM ET/PT.

Hit the flip for more on the show as well as the official show promo trailer.