In White Folks News: Ryan Reynolds Calls He And Blake Lively’s Plantation Wedding ‘A Giant F***ing Mistake’

Ryan Reynolds is apologizing for he and his wife Blake Lively’s 2012 wedding, which took place on a former slave plantation.

The actor addressed the longtime controversy during a recent interview with Fast Company, letting the world know why they decided to tie the knot at Boone Hall in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina before calling the mistake irreconcilable.

“It’s something we’ll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for,” Reynolds told the outlet regarding their choice of wedding venue. “It’s impossible to reconcile. What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy.”

He continued, saying, “Years ago we got married again at home—but shame works in weird ways. A giant f***ing mistake like that can either cause you to shut down or it can reframe things and move you into action. It doesn’t mean you won’t f**k up again. But repatterning and challenging lifelong social conditioning is a job that doesn’t end.”

Obviously, this is something Reynolds and Lively will have to apologize for for years to come–but it is worth mentioning that the couple have been committed to the fight for racial justice in the years following their awful choice of wedding venue. They donated $2 million to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights last year. Earlier this year, Reynolds launched The Group Effort Initiative, a diversity program that aims to bring more people of color into the film industry.