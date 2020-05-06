Pure Comedy: Ryan Reynolds Shares The Secret To Breaking Dwayne Johnson On ‘Fallon’ [Video]

While a lot of celebrities can be a pretty boring talk show guest, one actor who is always on the top of his game is Ryan Reynolds. Even if you’re not a fan of his films and you don’t drink his Aviation Gin, there’s no getting past the fact that the guy is full of comedy and charisma.

On Tuesday night, Reynolds was one of the latest guests on The Tonight Show: At Home. During their video chat, Ryan talks to Jimmy Fallon about all of his upcoming projects, which, of course, includes the status of the third installment of Deadpool and how that character will fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He also talks about the fate of his sci-fi comedy, Free Guy, about a background player in an open-world video game, quarantine life with his Hollywood family, and he shouts out his brother on Teacher Appreciation Day.

After that, the actor goes on to discuss his time working with the one and only Dwayne Johnson, revealing that he and The Rock had trouble finishing filming for Netflix’s Red Notice because of how much they were laughing throughout the entire thing.

Check out the interview down below to see what Ryan Reynolds has to say: