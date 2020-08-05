Trilogy: Kelis Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby #3

Kelis is a mommy-to-be!

The “Trilogy” singer announced today that she’s expecting her third child, her second with her husband Mike Mora.

The songstress, 40, shared the big news on Instagram with a positive First Response pregnancy test. She also stressed the importance of having a healthy pregnancy as a black woman. Black women have the highest maternal mortality rates and with that in mind, Kelis is donating to Black Mamas Matter to ensure that black women are properly protected while with child.

She wrote;

“Chef Kelis – table for 5 please. We’re adding one more! 🤰🏾🖤 Happy to announce that I’m expecting and I’m partnering with @firstresponsepregnancy, as they are committed to supporting healthy, equitable pregnancy journeys and understand the importance of a nurturing environment for black women and mothers.” Don’t be afraid to look for a team that looks like you and can relate with a level of care that will make you feel your most comfortable. It’s your right. It’s our right. And we must demand not only what’s best for us, but for our community. So, I’m so grateful to be able to work with First Response and to announce that a charitable donation to @blackmamasmatter will be made on my behalf. @blackmamasmatter is an organization that’s working to ensure Black mamas have the rights, respect, resources to thrive before, during, and after pregnancy. Together we can change these statistics, one woman at a time.

Kelis shares a son, Knight, with her ex-hubby Nas and a son, Shepherd, with her husband Mike.

Congrats Kelis!