Finally FREE! Juelz Santana Released From Federal Lockup, Reunites With Kimbella And Kids

Juelz Santana is a free man. The Dipset rapper was released from prison yesterday, August 5th, following a week-long delay his wife reported. Kimbella, confirmed the news moments before reuniting with her hubby who spent the last two years in lock up, missing the birth of their youngest child.

“Juelz was supposed to get released last Tuesday but some sh*t happened, But we’re outside of the prison now and he’s gonna be released any minute. And I’ll leave it all up to him when he gets out. Stay tuned!”, Kimbella said in the IG clip.

Santana walked out of the Petersburg Medium Federal Corrections Institution in Hopewell, Virginia right into the arms of his family.

“I missed my family. GOD is good!!!!”

Juelz shared another selfie on his IG page of a selfie with a mask covering his face, “finally free” he wrote. Later in the afternoon, Juelz got a nice after-prison hair cut with the hashtag #freeatlast.

Initially, Juelz Santana was arrested in NJ at Newark airport after being caught with a handgun and oxycodone pills. He was originally sentenced to 27 months in prison after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Welcome home, Juelz!