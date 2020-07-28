50 Cent Apologizes For Big Rich Clownly Cracking Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Jokes

50 Cent is finally apologizing to Megan Thee Stallion after invoking the POWERful spirit of a big rich clown. Yesterday, Megan made her return to Instagram as she continues to recover from being shot in both of her feet allegedly by Tory Lanez after a night of partying at Kylie Jenner’s house.

According to Meg she’s still standing strong but she’s dissappointed by the onslaught of a$$holes cracking jokes about her being the victim of a violent crime. She also called out men in particular for posting memes and crassly cracking jokes, prompting the Internet to stare collectively at like-thirsty trolls like rappers 50 Cent and Cam’ron.

“I ain’t never seen so many grown-a$$ motherf**** men chime in on something that wasn’t their business in the first motherf**** place,” said Meg during an Instagram Live. “What if your motherf**** sister got shot, your girlfriend—I don’t expect none of you motherf****s to feel sorry for me but it’s just a respect thing. Shut the f*** up when s*** don’t have nothing to do with you!”

Now after days of acting like pure trash, 50 issued an apology and said he apparently thought the shooting was fictitious. Which—-makes absolutley no sense, but okay.

“Damn I didn’t think this s**t was real,🤦‍♂️It sounded so crazy,” the rapper captioned a clip from Meg’s IG Live. “@theestallion I’m glad your feeling better and I hope you can accept my apology. I posted a meme that was floating around. I wouldn’t have done that if I knew you was really hurt. Sorry.”

A number of people think 50’s aspiring corporate lawyer girlfriend Cuban Link called him out over the Meg posts, much like she claims she did when he made those horrible comments about “angry black women” in favor of “exotic women.”

“Don’t worry ladies, I already knocked him upside his big a*** head,” she posted and deleted.

Reports of Cuban Link checking 50’s clownery (again) remain unfounded. What is true however is that Meg has yet to respond to 50’s apology and probably never will.

Good.

Keep it cute, Curtis!