Boo Boo The Fool For Love: Khloe Kardashian Is Back Boo’d Up With Her Bed Hoppin’ Baby Daddy … And The Reality TV Cameras Are Rollin!

The long anticipated reconciliation between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson appears to have officially arrived. After months of rumors and quarantining together several outlets are now reporting the pair are officially giving love another try.

A source tells ET that the pair, who are parents to 2-year-old daughter True, “are back together and things have been going really well.”

“Khloe is doing what she feels is right for herself and her daughter, True,” the source says, adding that Khloe is aware that the decision will likely be met with criticism from her fans and others in her life. “Khloe has never listened to outside voices, she’s always stayed true to her heart,” the source continues. “Things with Khloe and Tristan have been great and the couple is taking this time in quarantine to really reconnect and enjoy one another.”

WELP… Sounds like someone is a glutton for punishment to us. The 36-year-old reality star famously split with the 29-year-old Cleveland Cavs baller after he was spied cozying up to Kylie Jenner’s then best friend Jordyn Woods in February 2019 during an intimate gathering at his house. Although Woods denied anything other than a kiss happened that night, she was outcast from the Kardashian circle and even cruelly dragged by Khloe and friends on Twitter and the family’s E! reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.” The 2019 incidence took place AFTER Khloé gave Tristan “a second chance” months after it came to light that he’d been philandering with several women just days before Kardashian birthed True in 2018.

It’s not exactly clear when the couple officially reconciled. As of last month a source told ET that Khloe and Tristan weren’t officially back together and that Khloe was “being cautious” with Tristan, but many people, including Scott Disick, pretty much assumed the pair would resume their intimate relationship once they began quarantining together earlier this year. In fact, PEOPLE is reporting that Khloe and Tristan have been back together since June and their source says the pair is going strong.

“She loves having him around. He has the best relationship with True,” the source says. “And he has been amazing to Khloé too. They are very much together and Khloé is beyond happy.” “They have been living in kind of a bubble and Khloé enjoys it,” the source says.

People’s insider did note, however, that Khloe has some reservations about how their relationship might be tested once Thompson’s basketball season picks back up.

“Tristan’s traveling was always a concern. This is when he would mess up their relationship,” the source explains. “She hopes that Tristan has changed though so they can continue to be together as a family.”

If all this sounds like good TV to you, it probably shouldn’t come as a surprise that in July, PEOPLE reported the pair had been spotted filming an upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in Malibu.

The filming “was all about Khloé and Tristan,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Hmmmm. Do you think the cameras are more likely to capture a happily ever after or a trainwreck this time around?